Dennis Today: I’m not competing with Burna Boy

From left: Stanley Omorodion, Dennis Today (The artiste) with. Lumi

Nigerian emerging Afro-fusion singer, Dennis Oni- Olaonipekun aka Dennis Today has cleared the air over his comparison which went viral with popular singer and Grammy awards winner, Burna Boy.

Following the release of his much awaited sophomore EP ‘Giant Of the 7th Planet’, the ex Mr. Nigeria ECOWAS, details his artistic journey, influences, and his upcoming events that have fans buzzing with anticipation.

The seven-track EP features his previously released song, Want, alongside six other tracks.

About the growing success of his EP, the budding artiste said he thanked God, his manager and his ever supportive fans for streaming his EP.

Concerning his recent comparison with Grammy awards winner Burna Boy that went viral on social media, he said: “I don’t know why my fans are doing it.

“I understand their love for me and my sound but then again Burna Boy is my senior colleague, he is a big dawg. Respect to him but I feel everyone has their time and my time is now,” says Dennis Today.

GIANT OF THE 7TH PLANET tracklist include Affirmation, Skygod, Badman, Lagos love, Want, Pasuma Wonder and Grace featuring Jahsper.

For young artistes, Dennis Today advices them to put God first because the industry is hard and also to find their sound.