DEMOLITIONS: Stop criticising Igbo for investing in Lagos, Iwuanyanwu urges critics

By Dickson Omobola, edited by Clifford Ndujihe

President-General of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, weekend, berated those criticising the Igbo for investing in Lagos rather than their hometowns, saying it is a habit worthy of emulation.

According to Iwuanyanwu, If Igbo had been investing the money they make in Lagos in their states, the Igbo would not have developed Lagos the way they had done.

Iwuanyanwu, who faulted what he described as Igbo domination, said the insults and abuses Igbo face were unwarranted.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, he appealed to the Lagos State Government to employ a human face when demolishing Igbo houses, saying the properties should be rightly valued and the owners compensated.

His words: “Igbo are my people and over the years, I have known them. Igbo are people who travel to many places. Since the amalgamation in 1914, Igbo have been everywhere. With amalgamation, we have one Nigeria, which is a Federal Republic with a constitution, making Igbo citizens of the country.

“That citizenship means we can travel and invest everywhere. I must say that Igbo have been very faithful and patriotic citizens of Nigeria. Since 1914, Nigeria has been desirous of internal investment in order to develop. Two things develop a country – investment from within and investment from without.

“The investment from within is the most important and aggressive element that can develop a place because when someone outside invests in you, he makes every effort to remove it and in most cases, impose stress on the currency.

“If a person brings investment, he wants to repatriate. If he gives you a loan, he wants to recover his money. The Igbo have travelled far and wide, they have invested in Lagos and many other parts of Nigeria.

“Igbo have one culture which says, ‘anywhere you live is your home and you develop it.’ Igbo have that philosophy and that is why when they go to a place, they don’t come with a possessive mentality.

“They come knowing full well that the land belongs to others. Igbo have never acquired land forcefully, they buy. When they buy that land, it may be a bush or swamp, they develop and build on it.

“We expect that the constitution of Nigeria gives them the opportunity to have a peaceful use, peaceful occupation of the property which they have bought. Igbo have been like that since 1940.

“One good thing about Igbo is that when they go to a place, they invest and prosper. When they do, they reinvest it there. They build houses leading to questions like, ‘why didn’t you go and develop Igboland?’ It is Igbo culture.

“Unlike many people who go to their home to develop, they (Igbo) regard wherever they go as a home. That is the culture of the Igbo and I think it is the best. I think Nigerians should be congratulating them. Nigerians should praise Igbo for having this kind of habit of going to a place, working in the place and then investing whatever they have in further expanding the place.

“That is why it appears like Igbo are dominating wherever they go, but they are not dominating. It is just that they have prospered and instead of carrying the wealth home, they are using it to develop the area. I think it is a good thing. Igbo are better than those who will make money from a place and take it home.

“If Igbo had been carrying away the money they make in Lagos home, they will not develop Lagos the way they have so far. Igbo are scattered all over the country resulting in the insult and abuse from people. It is as though it is an offence.

“Wherever Igbo go, they contribute to the internally generated revenue and the gross domestic product of the country. We feel that our people should encourage them and be happy to have them rather than insult, abuse or threatening them to go.”

On the buildings demolished in Abule Ado, Lagos, he said: “I have looked at the case of the buildings demolished. The story is that the Igbo built without authority. I have interviewed them. In Lagos, Igbo have developed properties in Surulere, Ikeja, Yaba and Ebute Meta, yet there has been no place where you can say Igbo disobey the customs.

“What happened in Abule Ado is that it is a native land. It was bought from the owners. For the avoidance of doubt, Igbo are not opposed to the government at any time demolishing a house that they feel should be demolished, but what Igbo want is humanity.

“If somebody has built on land bought from the local people, he should be paid compensation before demolition goes on there. The property should be valued and they should ensure that the right thing is done. We are appealing to the government. We agree that if government has use for it, they can take it. However, government should realise that they (Igbo) bought it from local people. We are asking for human sympathy.”