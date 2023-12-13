Demolition of Assembly complex: Executive rascality in Rivers taken too far– Group

…says it’s jackboots politics designed to destroy democracy in Nigeria

Apparently disturbed by the ongoing demolition of Rivers State Assembly Complex today, a group under the aegis of Concerned People of Rivers State, CPRS has described the action of the Governor Siminalayi Fubara led government as executive rascality taken too far laced with jackboots politics.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by its Coordinator, Jackson Election stating that:

“The Concerned People of Rivers State (CPRS) woke up this morning, December 13, 2023 to a sad news of the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt.

” We have conducted our preliminary investigations to find out who was behind the demolition and the reason for the exercise. According to monitored reports, the demolition was carried out by the state government for renovation purposes.

“All fingers are pointing to

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, a man in whom we had invested our hope and trust to take Rivers State to greater heights after the super performance of our political leader and mentor, H.E Ezenwo Nyesom Wike in the past eight years.

“We also learnt that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has also presented the 2024 budget estimates to the Hon Edison Ehie group of 4 lawmakers at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

“We consider both actions which Gov Fubara has taken as acts of lawlessness and executive rascality as never before. As we ponder over these unfortunate development, we are at a loss as to the reasons behind them.

“Why would a Governor who swore on oath to uphold the Nigerian Constitution and protect democracy embark on the demolition of the parliament building where laws are made for the good governance of our people?

“Why would a Governor duly elected by the people present the state budget to four (4) members of a 31 member House of Assembly.

“It is an absurdity that a Governor is dealing with a minority and has excluded 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“We condemn in very strong terms these actions and we call on the political leaders of our state to wade into the crisis before it gets out of hand.

“Democracy is truly under attack by the political jackboots in Rivers State.

“We cannot continue to play the ostrich and hope that these issues will resolve themselves. Gov Fubara must be called to order and the rule of law must prevail in our dear state.

Long Live Rivers State !

Long Live Nigeria!

Jackson Elechi,

Coordinator,

Concerned People of Rivers State