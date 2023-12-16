Demolition: Don’t cry over split milk, Ohanaeze President General tells Igbos in Lagos

Iwuanyanwu

We’re setting up aggrieved agency fund

By Olayinka Ajayi

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Emanuel Iwuanyanwu, has urged Igbos affected by the demolition of their houses in the Abule Ado area of Lagos by the Federal Housing Authority, FHA, not to cry over split milk.

He reiterated that moves are on the way to mitigate aggrieved Igbos nationwide.

Speaking during his visit to grieve with Igbos in the community last Friday, Chief Iwuanyanwu said, “The government has the right to demolish for public interest, but the affected citizens should be compensated. There’s no need to cry over split milk.

Adding that “in any country, citizens rights are sacred, Senator Umeh has briefed me, but I came here to know the main issue. What we are going to fight for are our rights. You only build a country based on the truth.”

Recounting his ordeal, one of the affected property owners, who preferred to remain anonymous, said, “I am unable to recover from the needles ordeal. I moved into my dream apartment, and on the third day, they came with bulldozers to bring my dream apartment down.

There’s an urgent need for the power to address these issues.”

Responding to their grief, Chief Iwuanyanwu disclosed that Igbos in diaspora are seriously concerned about how Igbos at home are being treated.

“We have decided to set up an Igbo relief agency where every aggrieved Igbo would be funded.

“I will also advise communities to treat Igbos fairly because we are peace loving and we are the highest indigenous people that are adding to the GDP of the nation.

“Treat people the way you want them to treat you. In other words, treat Igbos the way you want Igbos to treat you,” he stressed.

