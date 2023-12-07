Demolition: Court freezes Kano Govt accounts over N30bn compensation 

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

KANO—A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has granted a garnishee order freezing not fewer than 24 bank accounts belonging to the Kano State government, over N30 billion compensation to Incorporated Trustees of Masalachi Eid Shop Owners and Traders Association, for demolition of their shops in the state.

Justice I. E. Ekwo granted the order in a suit filed before the court by the shop owners and traders, over the demolition of their shops, which they described as an illegal action carried out by the state in June 2023.

The order was contained in a copy of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the ruling delivered on November 28, 2023 and signed by the Registrar, Chioma Chijioke and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The order reads, “A garnishee order Nisi is hereby made attaching the funds (present and future) of Kano State Government, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority, KNUPDA and Attorney General of Kano State (including but limited to Kano State FAAC Account and Account No. 1019716320 at UBA and Account No. 1790249410 Polaris Bank) and other accounts in the custody of the respective Garnishees to the tune of N30 billion in satisfaction of the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano per S. A Amobeda, J. dated the 29th September, 2023 herein being enforced in favour of the judgment creditors.

“Order is hereby made granting the sum of N2 million only being the cost of the Garnishees proceeding.

“The Garnishees herein are hereby ordered to appear before this court to show cause (if any) why the order Nisi should not be made absolute against them.

“Judgment creditors to serve the defendants and Garnishees at least 14 days before the next date of hearing,” the Judge, Justice Ekwo said.

The court however adjourned the case till 18th January, 2024 for Garnishes to show case.

The frozen accounts were 24 banks including the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Recall that the Incorporated Trustees of Masalachi Eid shop owners and Traders Association had earlier dragged the state government before a Federal High Court sitting in Kano where the court ruled in their favour and ordered for the sum of N30 billion be paid to the shop owners as compensation.