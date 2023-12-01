Delta: UYLA hails Arhiyor over appointment as NURTW Chairman

By Fortune Eromosele

The Urhobo Youth Leaders Association, Abuja, has extended its felicitations to Chief Francis Arhiyor on his re-election as the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Delta State.

The Association in a statement by its President, Kennedy Ejename, said, “We members of the Urhobo Youth Leaders Association, Abuja felicitate with you, Chief Francis Arhiyor, our BoT Chairman on the occasion of your re-election as the Chairman of N.U.R.T.W Delta State.

“Your re-election is in line with your remarkable achievements as a technocrat in the transportation industry, and a reflection of your sterling leadership qualities.

“We are confident that under your continued leadership, both the Urhobo Youth Leaders Association and N.U.R.T.W. Delta State will flourish and reach new heights”.