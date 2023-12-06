Delta monarch to Gov Diri: Your re-election well-deserved

…Advises political actors to work for peace, progress

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The Ebenanaowei of Operemor Kingdom in Burutu local government area of Delta State, HRM (Dr) Ekio-emi Oweiagbe John, Gbesa I, has congratulated Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on his victory at the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

King Ekioemi, who sent his congratulatory message, Wednesday noted that Gov. Diri’s re-election for a second tenure was victory for all Bayelsans and urged all political actors, especially his co-constants, to work together to make Bayelsa State great.

He said: “I hereby congratulate His Excellency Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on his re-election to lead the people of the state for a second term. I wish to state that your re-election is well-deserved considering your track-records in the past four years.

“I urge you to consider your re-election as victory for all Bayelsans and Ijaw nation in general, and also extend a hand of fellowship to all and sundry, most especially your co-constants to move the state to next level.

“More so, I call on all parties participated in the election to join hands with the governor-elect to deliver the much-needed dividends of democracy to all parts of the state”.

“I urge Gov. Diri to continue in the delivery of democracy dividends to all Bayelsan”.