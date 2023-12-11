Delta monarch raises alarm over invasion of cemetery for human parts

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The immediate past chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, DSTRC, and the traditional ruler of Owa Kingdom in Ika North East Local Government of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, has raised the alarm over increasing cases of invasion of cemetery for human parts in the kingdom.

He said he is alarmed by reports of invasion by unknown persons of public cemetery at odd hours to exhume dead bodies from the grave and dismember their vital organs.

While advising the people of the Kingdom to be vigilant and security conscious to minimize the cases of crimes ahead of the festive period, the monarch lauded security agents for their efforts at ensuring the peace and security of Owa kingdom and enjoined them to step up efforts towards stamping out the menace of herdsmen attack on crops and farmers in Owa Community.

Dr. Efeizomor 11 spoke at the end-of-year interactive meeting with members of the Owa community in his Palace at Owa Oyibu to appraise development in the community, challenges, prospects, and way forward to advance the kingdom.

He enjoined “residents to shun the get rich quick syndrome known as Yahoo which is dangerously creeping into Owa community. I urge parents to check the excesses of their children and wards during the yuletide. I am particularly alarmed by the act whereby unknown persons visit the public cemetery at odd hours to exhume dead bodies from the grave and dismember their vital organs.

“The unwholesome act must stop forthwith. We have set up a high-powered investigative panel to investigate and carry out Surveillance in the kingdom. Anyone found culpable, no matter, how highly placed would be made to face the full weight of the law.”

The monarch also called for increased patronage of the Mother and Child Hospital in Owa Alero by residents to justify the huge investment in the multi-million naira project by the Delta State Government.

He condemned the increasing rate of motorcycle accidents in the area and tasked the commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as Okada to take precautions to reduce the rate of accidents in the area.

In a communiqué at the end of the meeting, the Council expressed appreciation to the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the development of Owa Kingdom and other communities across Delta State praying God to continue to protect him and his family.

The Owa Community in Council challenged sons and daughters of Owa Kingdom in positions of authority, all over the World to contribute to the speedy socio-economic and infrastructural development of Owa Kingdom.

The council urged those constructing unauthorized speed breakers in Owa Oyibu and Owa-Alero to desist from doing so to avert the wrath of the law. Special prayers were also offered for good health, long life, and wisdom for Dr Efeizomor 11 in piloting the affairs of the kingdom and for peace, security, and continued development of the kingdom.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the various communities that make up Owa Kingdom.