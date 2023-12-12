Delta Market Fire Disaster: Okotie-Eboh calls for adequate security

The Delta State Government has been charged to provide adequate security at the popular Dore Main market in Warri South LGA of the State to check the perennial fire disaster that has become the bane of the traders and victims.

Prince John Edema Okotie-Eboh made the call Monday when he made an on the spot assessment of the damage to commiserated with the victims.

The fire incident which occured in the night of Wednesday 7th, 2023 and affected the market road/McIver section where Prince John Edema Okotie-Eboh is landlord resulted in the lost of goods running into millions of Naira.

He expressed regret and sadness over the incident describing it as “one fire incident too many” and appealed to the State and Local Government authorities to come to their financial assistance to cushion the effects of the monumental lost most especially during this yuletide period couple with the current economic hardship in the country.

Okotie- Eboh expressed regret that the state government during the Ibori administration haven settled some Ijaw youths during the Warri crisis to vacate the arena returned and have turned the place into a nightmare to the traders harrassing and imposing all manner of illegal levies daily on them.

Some of the affected traders who spoke to newsmen on the ugly incident lamented their plight and appealed to the government and well meaning Nigerians to come to their aid even as they tasked the government on securing the market and nipping such incident in the bud in future.

The Executive Chairman of Warri South LGA, Hon (Dr.) Michael Tidi promised to investigate the perennial inferno with a view to taking proactive steps to prevent future occurrence.

