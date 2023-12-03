Delta IPMAN Election: Group demands level playground for contestants

***Hails Gov. Oborevwori’s Approval To Conduct Election

A group, Delta Oil and Gas Security Monitoring Group (DOGSMG), has urged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and members of the proposed electoral body to conduct forthcoming election of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Warri Depot, to create an enabling environment for a transparent and credible process.

Making the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri at the weekend, the body noted that it is only by creating a level playground for all candidates that there will be free and fair election whose outcome would be acceptable to all concerns, irrespective of ethnic bias or political affiliation.

The statement signed by Chief Frank Akpodiete and Hon. Chinedu Ezeonyeka, Chairman and Secretary respectively, appreciated Delta state Governor, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, for his acceptance that the election be held and pleaded with him to see all the contestants as his children.

While dismissing claims that some top commanders in the race were being offered between ten to five million naira to step down for preferred government candidate, with electoral umpire offered ten million naira, the group described Governor Oborevwori as a true democrat who would not compromise due electoral process.

DOGSMG urged Governor Oborevwori to discountenance the political blackmail that some candidates are better trusted, stating that all the candidates were duly screened and found worthy to be committed to his MORE agenda, contrary to speculations by a camp to sell a particular candidate.

The statement read in part; “We, members of the above-mentioned body want to thank the Governor of Delta state, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, for his approval that the State branch of IPMAN can go ahead with the conduct of its suspended elections and we want to use this medium to assure him of a peaceful process”.

“However we have been inundated with reports of the Governor having a preferred Chairmanship candidate in the race for reason that bothers on allegiance and loyalty but we wish to make it categorically clear that these concerns are absolutely unnecessary, as the interest of Delta state remains paramount to all stakeholders in the oil and gas sector”.

“We have our reservations to rumors making round that some top contenders were being offered between ten and five million naira to step down for a preferred candidate, as well as electoral body offered ten million naira, based on our conviction that as a democrat himself, Governor Oborevwori would not want to compromise due democratic process”.

“In as much as we want to agree that the Governor is a consummate politician who places priority on his interest in any political contest, we want to reassure His Excellency that IPMAN is a responsible Association whose leadership and members are under obligation to work with the government of the day in actualizing agenda that better serves interest of the people”.

“We sincerely want to appeal to Governor Oborevwori to see all the contestants as his children and major stakeholders in projecting his policies and program based on the fact that they were all duly screened and found worthy both in character and open-mindedness to key into his MORE agenda towards improving the wellbeing of Deltans”.

“All we are craving at this point is that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, allows a free and fair process so that we can have a credible IPMAN election where all the contestants will accept the outcome in the interest of peace in the Association and the state at large “. It concluded.