Delta Govt vows to issue CofO, other land documents in 3 months

Oborevwori

Delta State Government, Thursday, said all applications for Certificates of Occupancy and other land documents must be processed and ready for collection within three months.

The State Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development, Chief Emamusi Obiodeh gave the assurance while speaking to journalists on the vision of the Ministry in Asaba.

Obiodeh told members of the public that following the Governor’s resolve to serve Deltans through his well articulated vision embedded in the M.O.R.E Agenda, has repositioned the Ministry of Lands and Surveys to serve the public with dispatch.

This move according to him, is to ensure that those who apply for Certificates of Occupancy, Governor’s Consent or other land documentations do not wait endlessly for their certificates.

The Oborevwori administration has re-emphasized the need for timely delivery of Certificates of Occupancy and other land documentations as they form a critical and very important requirement for successful business endeavours.

The Commissioner therefore called on members of the public who desire to apply for C of O to do so without fear of delay forthwith.

“As at today, applicants can now interact with the Ministry for enquiries bothering on their applications through Officers of the Ministry using the following contacts; Lands Department 07030735320) or Delaarms Help Desk 08148954373

“The Ministry also wishes to inform the public that it currently has about 634 Certificates of Occupancy processed and ready awaiting collection while another 262 are presently in various stages of printing and will be ready in 2 (two) weeks for collection.

“While some of the applicants have been contacted via their telephone lines, they are yet to respond.

“We appeal to those who have been contacted privately to come for collection as the Ministry will have no choice but to publish the list of those who abandon their documents in the Ministry,” Obiodeh stated.