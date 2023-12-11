Delta Governor already keeping to campaign promises – Ossai

Gov Oborevwori

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success has said the governor of the Delta State Rt Hon Oborevwori has kept to his promises made during campaigns.

Ossai on his social media accounts said the governor has been able to keep to some of his promises made during the electioneering period .

“The Governor of Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in the last few months as Governor has been able to keep to some of his promises made during the electioneering period .

During the campaign, Oborevwori promised to pay outstanding promotion arrears to workers in the state .

As at today , the arrears has been paid by the governor based on his promise to Deltans .

The payment of outstanding promotion arrears to twenty-three thousand, eight hundred and eighty-seven (23,887) workers in the state public service, totaling five billion, five hundred and twenty-two million, six hundred and thirty-seven thousand, eight hundred and forty-eight naira, and five kobo (N5, 522,637, 848.05) was what the governor paid .

The payment has been able to strengthen public service efficiency and productivity

Also , he promised during the campaigns that he will address the unpaid local government pensions.

The administration of Oborevwori as at today has helped to secure legislative approval for the local government councils to obtain a N40b bank loan to enable them liquidate their backlog of pension liabilities.

The loan, which is guaranteed by the state government, is payable over a five-year period, and will be deducted from the accounts of the local government councils.

As a governor who has street credibility, Oborevwori understands the hardship being faced by Deltans as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

This is why he approved payment of N10,000.00 to each worker in the state public service for three months (August to October 2023.) to cushion the hardship Deltans are facing.

These are some of the things he did within few months in Officr regarding the workers welfare in the State .

The governor knows that the only way to strengthen workers in the state is ensuring that efficiency and productivity are taking seriously .”