Delta: Court remands two journalists over report on Uzere oil crisis

A Magistrate Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State has remanded two Nigerian journalists, the Managing Editor of BIGPEN NIGERIA (Online newspaper), Joe Ogbodu, and Prince Amour Udemude, over a defamatory report published on October 24, 2019.

The two journalists had written a story published on October 24, 2019, about the oil crisis in Uzere community in which one Sam Ogrih was allegedly accused of funding and sponsoring some armed Uzere community youths who styled themselves as “Freedom Fighters” and had unleashed mayhem on the community.

Consequently, a defamatory suit was brought against them by Sam Ogrih, at the Magistrate Court 4, Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

Hearing on defamatory charges against the Managing Editor of BIGPEN Online newspaper, Joe Ogbodu, and another journalist in Delta State, Prince Amour Udemude, billed at the Magistrate Court 5 Asaba, the Capital of Delta State, was stalled following the absence of the trial magistrate, B.N Anumadu, who had proceeded on annual leave.

The two journalists charged for misdemeanour to wit defamatory had earlier after listening to the five-count charge, pleaded not guilty while their counsels applied for their bail

When the court resumed sitting on the case on Wednesday, the presiding Magistrate, B.N Anumadu sentenced the two journalists and ordered them to tender an unreserved apology to Mr. Sam Ogrih for the report.

However, in an apology letter written by the duo, they stated that the story was not intentional and deeply regretted it.

“Our Apologies: The two journalists regretted the publication after re-examining the facts of the story and hereby apologise to Sam Ogrih for any inconveniences the story may have caused his reputation.

“The story was not intentional and it’s deeply regretted. The general public should take notice,” they said in the letter.