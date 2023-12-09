Defend Yorubaland from ‘enemies, terrorists’ – Group tells traditional rulers

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Yoruba socio-cultural group, the Yoruba Commitment Forum (YCF), has called on Yoruba traditional rulers and other stakeholders in Yoruba nation to jointly defend the region from what it tagged ‘the onslaught of the enemies and terrorists hired to bring religious disaffection among the Yoruba race and claiming our lands as theirs.

The group also frowned at some traditional rulers that distort the history of the Yorubas.

These were contained in a statement jointly signed by Otunba Tayo Onayemi, Barr Akeem Aponmade, Dr. Kayode Olunuga, Chief Mrs Buky Oshunrinde, Mrs Sola Maja and Barr Femi Mokikan, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The group said, “the rate at which some of our royal fathers turn history upside down publicly is unprecedented and unwarranted. We respectfully demand of our Kabiyesis to be circumspect in their public comments, appearance and conduct in such a way that Yorubaland and the exalted positions they occupy can be further dignified and preserved”.

“We need not to remind our Obas that they superintend over us and as such, our welfare and the preservation of our culture and traditions as traditional rulers should be uppermost in their minds”.

“Yoruba Obas and peoples should rise up to defend their land, history and territorial integrity against the onslaught of the enemies and terrorists who have been hired to bring religious disaffection among us, claim our lands as theirs and change our demographic excellent setting in various forms”.

Reacting to the recent argument on the ownership of Lagos, the group affirmed that Lagos from the time immemorial belongs to Yorubaland, stressing that facts supporting this are numerous.

It said, “we are miffed and terrified at the incessant desecration, harassment, humiliation and persecution of Lagos and Lagosians in the pre and post elections periods in Nigeria. Of course, to whom much is given, much is expected, but these jealousies about the riches and strategic position of Lagos have now given birth to hatred for Lagos, hence the poisonous arrows being fired at her”.

“The immutable fact is that Lagos from the time immemorial, belongs to Yorubaland and the facts supporting this are numerous and various. We implore the past Lagos Governors, Obas, Idejos, White Cap Chiefs and other illustrious Lagosians to rise up to these precautions but recurrent challenges of the ownership of Lagos and save Yorubaland of this constant mental violence and intimidation of what we are in our land”.

“Our children and future generations will never forgive us if the historical distortion and bastardisation of our identity is not nipped in the bud.”