Declare day of national mourning on Plateau killings, NANS urges FG

The National Association of Nigerian Students has implored the Federal Government to declare a day of national mourning on the killings in Plateau State which happened on Christmas Eve.

NANS declared embarrassing the fact that the security agencies have not been able to arrest the assailants behind the heinous act that claimed 195 souls.

Vanguard reported that gunmen attacked 17 villages in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos Local Government Areas of the state killing 195 innocent persons on Sunday.

They also displaced over 10,000 persons, many of whom were presently camped in churches, mosques, schools, and private residences.

While President Bola Tinubu and other leaders and groups have condemned the killings, the national student body said condolences were not enough but the government and its appropriate agencies should bring the assailants to book.

Reacting, NANS in a statement by its Senate President, Ekundina Elvis said, “We are saddened by the news of tens of worshippers who were brutally murdered in cold blood by blood-thirsty gunmen in Plateau State.”

“Ever since the news filtered into the media space, we find it highly embarrassing that the murderers are yet to be identified, arrested, and prosecuted in a law court.”

It, however, lamented that, “No concrete step has been taken by the government to honour the memories of those that were killed.”

“As an association, we want to say that enough condolence visitations by our ruling class, the government must make concerted efforts towards the protection of lives and property of the Nigerian people.

“Conclusively, we charge the Federal Government to declare a day of national mourning while the Nigerian flag at all levels is flown at half mast,” the statement concluded.