Death of Akeredolu, Na’abba comes as a rude shock—Atiku

By Olayinka Ajayi

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has joined other prominent Nigerians to mourn the deaths of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gali Umar Na’Abba.

In a statement shared by Chief Dele Momodu, Atiku said the deaths of the duo came as a rude shock to him.

Atiku stated, “It was a rude shock and sadness that I read about the passing of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Gali Umar Na’Abba. Governor Akerodolu was a quintessential gentleman who took finesse to governance.”

Akeredolu passed away at the age of 67 on Wednesday at around 2 a.m. while undergoing treatment in a German hospital.

Meanwhile, Ondo State acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will be sworn in as the substantive governor of the state today.

This development followed the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Germany. Vanguard gathered in Akure, that Aiyedatiwa would be sworn in by 4 p.m. today.

A reliable source at the state House of Assembly said that “it’s true that the acting governor would be sworn in today by 4 p.m.

“He is presently out of the state. As soon as he’s back, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola, will swear him in as the governor.”

Recall that the state Information and Orientation Commissioner, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, announced the death of the governor via a statement in Akure.

Ademola-Olateju, in the statement, described Akeredolu as an extraordinary leader.

The statement read: “With a heavy heart, the Ondo State Government announces the tragic passing of our beloved Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

“Mr. Governor peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

“This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts. Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany.

“He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.

“A letter has been sent to President Bola Tinubu to officially inform him of this devastating news.

“The Family and the Ondo State Government appreciate Mr. President for his support for Governor Akeredolu during his illness.

“The family and the state government will release further details regarding the funeral arrangements.

“Governor Akeredolu was an extraordinary leader whose unwavering dedication to the state and its people was both commendable and unparalleled.

“He not only served as the Governor of Ondo State but also emerged as a prominent advocate for the entire Southwest region and the nation.

“Governor Akeredolu was a courageous leader and an exemplar of integrity. The weight of this loss is truly unbearable.

“However, we find solace in the knowledge that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu lived a purposeful life, devoted to the service of God Almighty.