Dear Bunmi, my ex is married but she’s paying me for lovemaking



Dear Bunmi, I have this ex-girlfriend who is married to a brute that ill-treats her and starves her of intimacy.

I used to be wildly in love with her, but she jilted me.

I have just been separated from my wife and live alone. When she heard about the break-up of my marriage, she came to me.

I am not financially buoyant, and I told her so. That was how I found out about the abusive bully she’s married to. He is rich and she doesn’t want me for material things.

She then suggested we meet for lovemaking so as to comfort each other, and we’ve been doing that fairly regularly.

My problem is that she would disappear for weeks, then suddenly turn up to cook meals for me and leave money, after we’ve made love.

I feel like a gigolo though I could use the money. Where do you think all these would lead?

Jack, by e-mail.

Dear Jack,

Your guess is as good as mine. Your lover obviously loves the financial gains of her ‘unhappy’ marriage and is not prepared to give it up.

She never promised anything more than the good times you can give each other.

Make the most of it but don’t forget to leave room for a more lasting relationship, if you intend to re-marry.