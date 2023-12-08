Dear Bunmi, I was tipped my wife is having affair with her boss 

Dear Bunmi, I love my wife dearly and we’ve been married for over 10 years. She’s given me three lovely children and we live in our own house.

A few months ago, I got an anonymous letter that she was having an affair with her boss.

I was really devastated, especially when I made enquiries and found it to be true.

But she has denied this vehemently and has even told her boss about my suspicion. He phoned to deny the allegation, but I still have my doubts.

Dear Bunmi, I find it difficult to make love with her without wanting to hurt her as much as she’s hurt me.

Abu, by e-mail.

Dear Abu,

Whatever enquiries you must have made, the outcome couldn’t have been based on facts, or your wife wouldn’t be able to deny the affair.

You’re obviously blowing this out of proportion.

Your wife must have noticed the jealous streak in you, hence her asking her boss to reassure you. What else do you want?

You love your wife and, obviously, have a happy home. Don’t let insane jealousy destroy what you’ve built over the years.