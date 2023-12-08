DBN ranks LivingTrust Mortgage Bank best in support for fledgling MSMEs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Development Bank of Nigeria, DBN, has recognised LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc again for its leading role in supporting the growth of newly established and rural-based Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, in the country.

For the second year running, LivingTrust received the award of Participating Financial Institution, PFI, with the Highest Impact on MSMEs Accessing Credit for the First Time at the 2023 DBN Service Ambassadors Awards, held recently in Lagos.

Unlike most other financial institutions, which only give loans to customers with credit history, LivingTrust was singled out for its innovative credit origination system, which enables it to avail credit to MSMEs who are first-time borrowers while still ensuring a very low non-performing loan ratio.

According to DBN, Livingtrust Bank’s excellent performance in this area has offered a tremendous boost to the attainment of its (DBN’s) core objective to reach MSMEs, who would have been unqualified for loans due to a lack of credit history.

In a statement by its Managing Director, Dr Adekunle Adewole, the bank thanked DBN for recognising its unique efforts in supporting the growth and success of otherwise disadvantaged MSMEs.

“Livingtrust Mortgage Bank Plc is pleased to receive this award for two consecutive years, having also received the award for the 2022 financial year. As a bank, we have operational footprints in communities where we are the only financial institution physically present.

“In these communities, we play significant roles in driving financial inclusion by making credit available to small groups.



“We are proud of what we have achieved, and we intend to do more in this regard,” Adewole added.

LivingTrust was represented at the award ceremony by its Executive Director, Dr. Olumide Adedeji; Group Head, Treasury and Institutional Partnership, Mr. Charles Olaluwoye; and Group Head, Legal and Corporate Strategy, Mr. Timothy Gbadeyan.