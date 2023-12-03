Davido to unleash Timeless hits at BWUFEST 2

By Ayo Onikoyi

With an unbeatable stage craft, David Adeleke ‘Davido’ is already charged towards unleashing timeless hit songs at the 2023 edition of the BEAR WITH US FESTIVAL ( BWUFEST 2) billed to take place at the Landmark Beach, Oniru, Lagos come Wednesday December 27, 2023.

Known as a show stopper, Davido and the Achievas Entertainment team have reiterated the promise of making December 27 memorable for music lovers, fans, tourist, sponsors and partners as the event poised to be on the most talked about this festive season.

For the organizers of the event, it’s going to up the ante of the festival, while to the fans of the iconic artist, it’s another opportunity to meet their music idol.

The event is being expected with frenzy as Davido, popularly called OBO, is set to give his numerous and enthusiastic fans the best of what he is made of as he has successfully taken over the Nigerian music scene with his sensational and melodious songs.

Powered by leading entertainment powerhouse, Achievas Entertainment who are known over the years for some of the most successful music concerts in Lagos has assured guests and fans of the iconic star of a night of premium entertainment packed with so many surprises.

Achievas executives, Paul Cole Chiori and Chiori Daniel Cole however call on intending partners and sponsors of the need to a part of a remarkable event with will make Lagos agog this December.