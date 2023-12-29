Davido to headline Afro festival in US

The U.S. Virgin Islands Division of Festivals has unveiled programmes for the much-anticipated Festival Village Night, featuring an array of international and local talents. headlined by Afrobeats sensation Davido.

The Afro-Soca Night, the epicenter of the 12-day Crucian Christmas Festival holds on 6th January, featuring Afrobeat superstar Davido bringing an electrifying blend of music and culture, uniting residents and visitors in celebration.

Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte expresses his excitement, stating, “I am proud to witness the action-packed series of Village Nights the Division of Festivals has curated for this year’s Crucian Christmas Festival. Our commitment to expanding the scope of carnival celebrations is evident in our dedication to providing top-tier entertainment for residents and guests alike.”

The musical extravaganza kicks off on December 29, 2023, with International Cultural Night featuring legendary USVI groups Stanley & The Ten Sleepless Knights, Spectrum Band, Xpress Band, and Cool Session Brass.

Soca Night, headlined by St. Croix native Adam O and Trinidadian songstress Patrice Roberts, promises an unforgettable experience, while the Band-o-Rama night will showcase the Virgin Islands’ Karnage alongside special guest Krosfyah from Barbados.

Director of the Division of Festivals, Ian Turnbull, shares his enthusiasm for bridging cultural gaps, stating, “This year, we are excited to bring one of the leading AfroBeats artists, Davido, to the territory for the first time. Our goal of cultural exchange extends beyond borders, connecting us to our roots and transforming our festivals into an international event.”

In an exclusive statement, ARDN-UN ambassador and director at Prime Music Partners, Akeju Abass expressed his anticipation for the event, saying, “I am thrilled to witness the U.S. Virgin Islands embrace the rich tapestry of Afro-Caribbean culture. The inclusion of Davido in this year’s Crucian Christmas Festival is a groundbreaking moment that highlights the festival’s commitment to global diversity and entertainment.”

As the New Year approaches, the Village will host themed nights, including Latin Night headlined by Charlie Aponte, celebrating the island’s vibrant Latin and Hispanic communities. The Lover & Friends Reggae Night and Sweet Melanin-Ladies Night will feature performances from Dexta Daps, Capleton, Kranium, Nadia Boston, and Virgin Islands native Nikki Brooks, culminating with headline performances from Alison Hinds and the Queen of Bacchanal Destra.

The Crucian Christmas Festival is a testament to the U.S. Virgin Islands’ rich cultural heritage, offering an immersive experience for all attendees. The Division of Festivals continues to elevate the festival’s status, making it an internationally recognized event.