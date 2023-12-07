Dangote Refinery to commence fuel production as 1st crude shipment lands today

Dangote refinery

The Dangote Oil Refinery is finally set to commence fuel production as the first crude shipment arrives at the facility today, December 7, 2023.

This was confirmed in a report by S&P Global, which stated that the OTIS tanker, carrying 950,000 barrels of Nigeria’s Agbami crude, set sail on December 6.

S&P Global added that the tanker is currently en route to Lekki, Lagos State, which is the nearest land port to Dangote’s offshore crude receiving terminal.

It pointed out that the arrival of the first crude shipment at the mammoth $19 billion Dangote refinery marks a significant milestone for Nigeria’s oil industry.

“The tanker is expected to arrive on December 7 around 8 p.m.; this shipment marks the initiation of crude supplies for the refinery’s operations,” the report reads.

According to a West African oil trader familiar with the matter, as quoted by S&P Global, the Suezmax tanker, chartered by the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), symbolises the initial crude supply to Dangote’s state-of-the-art refinery even as the magnificent edifice is set to begin fuel production.

Vanguard News