Customs partners bank to deliver 5,009 housing units for officers

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has entered into a deal with the Cooperative Mortgage Bank (CMB) to build 1, 009 housing units for Officers and men of the organization.
The Comptroller-General (C-G) of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, revealed this at the Pacesetter Garden Estate, Ajoda Ibadan, Oyo State, Abdullahi Maiwada, NCS spokesman said in a statement.
According to the statement, Adeniyi assured that the scheme would positively impact on officers and their families, especially in boosting their work morale and efficiency.
It stated: “The Service is providing temporary relief through staff quarters, but concerns persist regarding retirement and subsequent vacation from these quarters.
“To establish a sustainable housing solution, a strategic partnership has been formed with the Cooperative Mortgage Bank (CMB). This collaboration aims to construct 5, 009 Housing Units nationwide, providing a stable foundation for Officers and empowering them to invest in their families and futures, ultimately enhancing their effectiveness in serving the nation.”
