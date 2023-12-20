Customs, mortgage bank partner on 5,009 housing units for officers

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has entered a deal with the Cooperative Mortgage Bank, CMB, to build 1, 009 housing units for officers and men of the organisation.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, spoke at the Pacesetter Garden Estate, Ajoda Ibadan, Oyo State, according to the NCS spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement, in Abuja.

Adeniyi assured that the scheme would positively impact on officers and their families, especially in boosting their work morale and efficiency.

He said: “The Service is providing temporary relief through staff quarters, but concerns persist regarding retirement and subsequent vacation from these quarters.

“To establish a sustainable housing solution, a strategic partnership has been formed with the Cooperative Mortgage Bank, CMB. This collaboration aims to construct 5,009 Housing Units nationwide, providing a stable foundation for officers and empowering them to invest in their families and futures, ultimately enhancing their effectiveness in serving the nation.”

According to him, the housing scheme would feature different houses, including two-bedroom terrace bungalows and three-bedroom terrace duplexes, to be located in Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Asaba, Masaka, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

He expressed gratitude to the Cooperative Mortgage Bank, Modern Shelter, and Brains & Hammers for their collaboration in the housing programme.

President of the Cooperative Association of Nigeria, Tajudeen Aiyeola, urged state governors and ministers at the national level to take deliberate actions to provide low-cost housing for Nigerian citizens.