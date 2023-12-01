Customs hands over $54,330 Tramadol bribe money to EFCC 

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Tin Can Island Port Command, of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has said that in line with the zero compromise for corruption stance of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, it has hands over $54,330 Tramadol bribe money to the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Customs Area Controller, CAC of the Command, Dera Nnadi, while handing over the bribe money to Lagos Zonal Commander of EFCC, Michael Wetkas, said that the Tramadol were falsely declared as electrical appliances valued at over N856m with a view to conceal them while the cash were offered to compromise the customs officers.

The Controller said the act is in clear violation of Section 233 of Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCAA) 2023 and commended the officers who stood their grounds to work ethically and lawfully in the interest of national security.

He further called for continuous compliance on the part of port users and reminded them that the NCS with the collaboration of sister agencies like EFCC will continue to frustrate criminal activities in the port

Nnadi thanked Comptroller Oloyede, who under his watch, this seizure was achieved and described him as a good example of the NCS.

He said the two suspects arrested in connection with the two containers are currently being investigated by the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control for possible prosecution.

Mr. Michael Wekas while taking over the cash described the feat as a victory for the country and to all the security agencies. He specifically celebrated the officers of the NCS that achieved it.

Wetkas also lauded the Comptroller General for the letter of commendation in appreciation of the six customs officers who refused to bow to pressure and inducement from the owners of the illicit drugs.

He promised continued collaboration between the EFCC, NCS and sister agencies. According to him, the era of working without collaboration is gone as the agencies now work closer.