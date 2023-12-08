Curb rising inflation, worsening living condition of citizens, PLAC tells FG

….decries failing businesses, high level of unemployment

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Policy and Legal Advocacy Center, PLAC, on Friday, urged the Federal Government to introduce measures to counter the rising inflation and worsening living conditions of citizens.

PLAC, which is a non-partisan organisation that works to strengthen democratic governance in the country, noted that harsh economic situation has led to the collapse of businesses.

It stressed that the delivery of dividends was imperative for citizens to continue to have faith in Nigeria’s democratic process.

The organisation took the position few days after a consumer goods giant, Procter & Gambles, said it would dissolve on-ground operations in the country, an action that may likely lead to the loss of about 5000 jobs.

In a statement it issued ahead of the 75th Anniversary of Human Rights Day on December 10, themed: ‘Freedom, Equality and Justice for All’, PLAC, through its Executive Director, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, said it was worried about the rising level of unemployment in the country.

It said: “Nigeria’s economic and social conditions are worsening owing to poorly implemented reform measures.

“While the removal of fuel subsidy and flotation of the country’s currency may appear to be desirable and bold measures to revamp the economy, these need to be well managed to give the desired results.

“The government will need to introduce measures to counter the current huge level of unemployment and failing businesses, rising inflation and worsening living conditions of citizens.”

More so, PLAC, in its 2023 report, described the human rights situation in the country as concerning.

“The persistent problems of violation of rights that manifest in denial of civil liberties, police and security agencies’ abuse of citizens, shrinking civic space, deepening economic and social deprivations, receding judicial independence and denial of fair hearing in the courts, among others, remain serious concerns.

“The report also finds that Nigeria’s failure to deliver credible elections resulting from serious abuse to the electoral process has escalated. The levels of impunity and breakdown of the institutions of governance pose major threats to Nigeria’s democracy.

“Similarly, there are growing encroachments on the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression, with public officials and institutions showing increasing intolerance.

“It is against the backdrop of ravaging insecurity, arbitrariness exhibited by state institutions and deepening levels of poverty that the status of human rights protection in the year 2023 is examined.

“The year opened with reports of attacks on unarmed civilians by insurgents and other non-state actors on one hand, and the security forces on another. It is also ending the same way.

“In one incident, about 120 persons, including women and children were killed in Kaduna in a mistaken air strike on the 3rd of December, leaving over 80 other persons injured.

“There are also many reports of extra-judicial killings by security forces. Other security threats from non-state actors have persisted, and in some cases taken a turn for the worse.

“From the incidents of violent conflict identified by PLAC in the course of the year, at least 750 persons were killed in attacks by bandits, terrorists and other non-state actors, while no less than 45 persons were abducted from various educational institutions in the country.

“Life in general has remained insecure in most parts of the country, with soldiers deployed in virtually all of Nigeria’s 36 States.”

It stated that recent court judgments on election cases have further deepened questions about the Independence of the Judiciary.

“Although no specific allegation of corrupt practices have been investigated or verified, public perception has continued to interrogate the ability of the Judiciary to rise above these allegations.

“The importance of the Judiciary’s key roles of interpreting laws and delivering justice cannot be overstated. However, in the discharge of these responsibilities, it is crucial that justice must be seen to be done by those who approach the courts and by the generality of Nigerians.”

While insisting that the conduct of the 2023 general elections led to near total loss of faith in the electoral process, PLAC called for a holistic reform of the electoral system in the country.

“Nigeria’s electoral process and institutions responsible for elections management need urgent reform. The 2023 elections in the country show declining confidence in the election system.

“Citizens’ confidence in the electoral process needs to return. This can only happen if the process of nominating and appointing officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is made to be truly independent, excluding partisan political interests and representation in the Commission,” it added.