Culture of silence bane of fight against SGBV – CSO

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A civil society group, the Tabitha Empowerment Centre (TEC) has attributed the rise in sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) across the country to a culture of silence surrounding the issue.

The organization made these remarks in Abuja at the launch of the ‘Dear TEC’ project, a social re-engineering campaign designed to combat this issue by providing a platform for victims and survivors to ask questions about SGBV and receive expert responses.

The event, held over the weekend, was well attended by representatives from the Nigerian Police Force, the Gender Desk of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, and other key stakeholders.

Christiana Uzo-Okamgba, the Executive Director of TEC, described the problem of SGBV as worrisome, citing recent data from the Social Development Secretariat that showed a rise in GBV cases in the Federal Capital Territory from less than 2000 as of November 13 to 2,344 on November 22.

“The figures are staggering and require urgent interventions by all stakeholders,” Uzo-Okamgba said.

At the launch, Barrister Gladys Emmanuel, an expert in GBV cases, explained that the initiative also aims to provide support services and refer cases to the appropriate authorities while protecting the confidentiality of those involved. She also emphasized the importance of community engagement in the fight against SGBV.

“We have trained anti-gender-based violence community champions who will be our frontline officers in this fight,” Emmanuel said.

These champions will be working in partnership with organizations such as Men Engage Nigeria, Network Against Domestic Violence Foundation, and the Association of Wives of FCT Traditional Rulers.

“From inception till date, we have continued to provide support to communities through our projects, Anti-Gender-Based Violence campaign, and Empower Her Initiative. This is just the beginning. We will not rest until every voice is heard, and every victim is given the support they need,” Emmanuel stated.

Ibrahim Saidu, the founder of the Hope Alive Driven Campaign Initiative, another partner in the project, expressed concern over the increasing use of family planning drugs by teenagers and the growing incidence of underage pregnancies in some communities.

“We are committed to supporting young girls who have dropped out of school due to pregnancies to return to school and excel in life,” Saidu said.

Obi Onyeigwe, the coordinator for North-Central Men Engage Nigeria, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for men and boys to join in the fight against SGBV and harmful traditional practices.

“Inclusion is crucial for the success of this campaign,” Onyeigwe noted.

Stakeholders reaffirmed TEC’s commitment to ending GBV in society.