Cultists kill 3 persons, abduct 3 in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

SUSPECTED cultists reportedly killed three people and abducted three others in Egbe community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The killers suspected to be members of the Iceland cult group loyal to one General ‘Danger’ in killed the said number of victims wee hours of Monday.

The rampaging cultists also abducted two males and a lady Egbeh community in Ubie kingdom in Ahoada West LGA.

A community source, privy to the development, said the corpse of the three persons was found along the Egbeh and Ebiriba Road, adding that the cultists killed and abandoned their remains.

The source said two of the persons killed had had issues with the mother of the dreaded cultist in the area, Danger.

The source alleged that the cult leader had sent his men to invaded the community and kill the said guys who challenged his other.

It was, however, gathered that the lady who was abducted alongside the two males is the girlfriend to one of the guys who had issues with the mother of Danger.

It was also gathered that the mother of the notorious cultists had since fled the community after the killings.

Speaking on the incident,, spokesperson for the Rivers State Police command, Grace Iringe Koko, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident added that investigations are ongoing to unravel the circumstance that led to the killings and also arrest the perpetrators.