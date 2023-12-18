Culprit in spousal abuse arrested, to be charged to court soon, says Akwa Ibom governor

Gov Umo Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has condemned an act of spousal abuse captured in a viral video circulating on social media.

The video depicts a shocking act of violence inflicted by Ekere Ebong upon his wife.

In response to the incident, the governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, condemned any form of gender-based violence, emphasizing his government’s commitment to assisting the victim and ensuring justice is served as per the provisions of the law against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Governor Eno also said the state government will extend support to the traumatized lady.

Part of the statement read: “It is heartwarming to note that an order for the arrest of the culprit given last night has been successfully executed. Mr. Ebong, was arrested this morning and is currently in custody of the Police and would be charged to court soon.

“Government has zero-tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any other form of violence.

“We call on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to also institute disciplinary measures to punish Mr. Ebong, whose conduct as a lawyer is against the values and ethics of the noble profession.

“We wish to assure the public that Mr. Ebong’s outrageous and egregious display of violence is totally alien to our culture, and he will face the full wrath of the law.”