CSR: Week after Experience, House on The Rock feeds 500,000 families in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

Barely a week after the 18th edition of the Experience concert held at The Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, House On The Rock has taken another measure to feed 500,000 families in Lagos in collaboration with The Rock Foundation, under the theme “Project Spread.”

According to The Metropolitan Senior Pastor, Paul Adefarasin, this initiative, inspired by the generous spirit of Christmas, has not only provided essential support but also fostered a profound sense of belonging among over 500,000 families.

Reflecting on the initiative, Pastor Adefarasin shares, “At the heart of ‘Project Spread’ is the Christ-like ideal of reaching out—of extending a hand to those less fortunate. This is the essence of Christmas. As we celebrate this season, let us follow the example of Christ who gave so freely to all, and let that selflessness be the beacon that lights our way.”

Speaking to pressmen on the selected areas for sharing these Christmas packages, Mrs. Ifeanyi Adefarasin said, “Originally envisioned as a gesture of goodwill to uplift vulnerable families during the festive season, ‘Project Spread’ has transformed into a cornerstone of Christmas in Lagos. It reaches from the often-overlooked areas of Victoria Island, Ajah, Awoyaya, Ibeju, and Sangotedo to the dynamic and bustling neighborhoods of Surulere. Each year, it stands as a beacon of hope, uniting communities in joy and solidarity, and reflecting the true spirit of the season in every action.

“The unwavering dedication of House On The Rock and Pastor Adefarasin in serving underserved communities has turned this festive period into a living testament to the power of giving and fellowship. Their commitment mirrors the move of God into the future, serving as a poignant reminder of our shared humanity and the profound impact collective efforts can have.”

Speaking with one of the beneficiaries, a primary school teacher, Parry Idam, he said, “I feel happy receiving this; times are hard right now, and the economy is not smiling on anyone. Coming to House on the Rock to receive this is an amazing thing, so we pray to God should keep House on the Rock and its minister-founder, who will keep handling things in times like this.”

Speaking on how he got the information, Parry said, “I was informed by a colleague at the workplace that worships here. He told me that something is going to be taking place here today, and I decided to show up. That’s how I got the ticket. It’s going to go a long way to feed me and my family until next year because the content of the package includes rice, chicken, tomato paste, and bread.”

Another beneficiary, Esther Oluwafemi, a 27-year-old stylist and a member of K&S Church, appreciates the founder of this initiative. According to her, this was her first time getting packages like this before Christmas. She said, “I got here around 5:05 in the morning. This package, they tried. God will bless them, and everything that they’re doing will not fall, in Jesus’ name.”