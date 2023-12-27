CSR: Foundation moves to enhance education in Kano

The TORQ Foundation has concluded a successful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach at Government Girls Secondary School Dawanau, GGSC, Dawano, Kano.

The Foundation’s representatives provided essential educational resources, igniting hope and possibilities for students and educators alike.

The initiative saw the donation of 4000 exercise books, 2000 pens, and the furnishing of a computer room with furniture to accommodate 40 students.

The impact was immediate and profound, transforming a once-empty space into a vibrant hub of learning.

Mrs. Hajia Sadia, the Principal of GGSC, Dawano, expressed gratitude, explaining the vital role of partnerships between government and private entities in fostering educational advancement.

She remarked: “Initiatives such as this are very important to the development of education in the State. Government and private partnerships are key to delivering quality education. And guess who gets to be better off from such a partnership? The nation.”

In her remarks, Mr. Alhassan, the Vice-Principal (Academics), highlighted the donation’s ripple effect, noting that the facilities would encourage higher student attendance.

“With this development in the school, more students will be encouraged to be present at school. That is why the school management and community are really happy about this donation from the TORQ Foundation,” he remarked.

The impact of the TORQ Foundation’s generosity extended beyond the staff, as senior students also expressed appreciation for the improved learning environment. Their gratitude spoke volumes, affirming the Foundation’s commitment to fostering an enabling atmosphere for learning.

For TORQ Commodities, this initiative transcends mere charity; it signifies a resolute dedication to community development and aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) in education for inclusive, equitable, and quality learning opportunities for all, irrespective of their location.

Mr. Abiola Oladiji, the Marketing Coordinator for TORQ Commodities in West Africa, reaffirmed this stance, noting that, “For us, this initiative is quite important. Aside from the fact that it shows our commitment to the communities where we trade, it also shows our commitment to United Nation’s sustainable development goal (SDG) in education for inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all, irrespective of their location.”

TORQ Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to furthering education and elevating the communities in which it operates. Through such initiatives, the organization continues to champion progress and contribute to a brighter, more promising future for the youth, underscoring the transformative power