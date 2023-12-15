CSOs want campaign against NNPCL GMD, Kyari checked

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations has urged the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police to take action against those leading a campaign against the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the leader of the coalition, Declan Ihekaire, said the allegations against Kyari and the NNPCL have been investigated by the National Assembly and the lawmakers cleared the GMD of any wrongdoing.

The coalition condemned the campaigners for engaging in relentless efforts to extort Kyari and other government agencies including corporate institutions.

“For the records, the National Assembly who is saddled with legitimate investigations of all MDAs has investigated the phantom missing 48 million barrels of crude oil that only exists in fantasy and angrily thrashed it after thorough investigation that none of such happened.

“These actions have raised serious ethical and legal concerns within our society. The continuous attempts to blackmail and extort NNPCL and other government agencies not only undermine the rule of law but also compromise the integrity of our institutions.

“We want to emphasize that we, as a coalition, stand firmly against any form of corruption or misconduct within public and private institutions. However, the appropriate channels for addressing such concerns are through established legal processes, not through coercion, blackmail, or extortion.

“The Court is the appropriate forum to address the concerns raised, and we trust that justice will be served in accordance with established legal norms.”

It urged the public to remain vigilant and discerning when faced with sensationalist claims or attempts to manipulate public opinion.