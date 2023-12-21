CSOs berates Osun Assembly over alleged purchase of N1.04bn vehicles

•Speaker denies allegation

By Shina Abubakar

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Osun State, yesterday, berated the House of Assembly over alleged purchase of N1.04 billion SUVs for the 26 lawmakers in the state.

The CSOs, under the aegis of The Osun Masterminds, TOM, in its state-of-the-state address, described as unfortunate the decision of the youths-dominated Assembly for embarking on such frivolity when the masses of the state are going through economic hardship.

Its Execution Director, Professor Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, who spoke on behalf of the group, further disclosed that the vehicles were purchased without appropriation in the 2023 budget, seeking explanation from the lawmakers how the money used to purchase the vehicles was sourced.

However, the Speaker’s spokesperson, Olamide Tiamiyu described the claims of the group as frivolous and figment of their imagination, adding, “The Osun State House of Assembly will continue to act within the purview that is been guided by the law and with reference to due process.

“There is a budgetary provision for the vehicles. But the price quoted is in the figment of imagination of the person that said it.”