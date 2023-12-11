CSO demands GFAR principle in looted funds repatriation

By Chioma Onuegbu

A Civil Society organization, Policy Alert, has demanded that future recoveries and repatriations of looted funds should be done in line with the Global Forum on Asset Recovery, GFAR, principles.

This was contained in a statement by the organisation’s Executive Director, Tijah Bolton-Akpan, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

The organisation added that returner countries, international organisations, and the Nigerian state should ensure that the recoveries and repatriations are also done in a manner that does not reinforce the impunity of corruption.

The statement read: “Despite progress, corruption remains a significant obstacle to development at global and local levels. With one in five people worldwide still facing bribery for public services and 124 countries improving their corruption levels, this widespread corruption highlights the urgency of collective action.

“The international Anti-Corruption Day, IACD, 2023 serves as an opportunity for us to reflect on and reinforce our commitment towards collective action to prevent and address corruption at all levels.

“Interestingly, this year’s IACD coincides with the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), hence the theme, “UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption.”

“As an important actor in the anticorruption space, Policy Alert is actively participating in a number of sessions during the 10th Conference of States Parties to the UNCAC currently holding at Atlanta, Georgia and is using the opportunity to draw international attention to specific anti corruption issues in Nigeria and Africa.