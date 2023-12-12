Cross River PDP Chieftain Agbor, others bag UNN Leadership Award

The University of Nigeria, Nsuka (UNN), has honoured People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Ambassador Ojong Agbor, Abuja based Businessman and owner of Tastia Restaurant, Chief Kester Agwu and others with its Distinguished Leadership Award.

The award presentation, which was held last weekend, at UBA House of Fame, was in memory of the Emeritus Prof Ezeilo JOC.

Apart from Ambassador Agbor and Chief Agwu, others who received the leadership award were the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Sir. Samuel Asadu, Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani; Chairman of Nsukka Local Government, Hon. Walter Ozioko; Provost of the College of Education (Technical), Isu, Prof. Okey Okechukwu and Dr. Gideon Chidiebere Osi.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Ambassador Agbor, who described leadership challenge as a global phenomenon, called for the urgent address of the leadership questions in Nigeria.

According to Agbor, “all hands must be on deck with deliberate intentions to take leadership issues more seriously than before.”

Agbor, a recipient of the United Nations Peace Ambassador award, admonished key players driving the country to be steadfast and selfless while discharging public service entrusted in their hands by the people.

He thanked the UNN management for finding him worthy of the award, saying; “I am not perfect but will keep doing my best to support quality leadership as well as humanity.”

Earlier, while giving his welcome address, the Dean of Physical Sciences Faculty, Prof Ogbonnaya Igwe noted that the occasion was an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the talents, achievements and contributions of individuals and organizations who have remarkably excelled in their respective fields of endeavours.