Crisis looms in IPAC over alleged tenure elongation

IPAC

By Luminous Jannamike

A crisis is looming within the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) as allegations of tenure elongation against the national leadership of the umbrella body of all political parties have emerged.

A meeting of the IPAC General Assembly ended in a deadlock after accusations were leveled against the Chairman, Engr. Sani Yabagi, of attempting to extend the executives’ tenure.

The IPAC National Secretary, Malam Yusuf Dantalle, exposed the alleged plot during a press briefing at the IPAC secretariat in Abuja.

He disclosed that the meeting ended prematurely owing to Yabagi’s alleged scheme to extend the two-year tenure of the executives.

“I am the national secretary of this council. There is no resolution at today’s meeting. Our tenure expires at 12 midnight today, and he (Yabagi) wanted to extend our tenure through the back door, and we said no. We want an election to hold,” Dantalle claimed.

Dantalle’s claim was supported by Mr. Bishop Amakiri, the National Chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), who stressed the urgency for an election to decide new executives.

“We want to correct some abnormalities going on in Nigeria. As the umbrella body of all political parties in Nigeria, we feel that sanity should begin with IPAC. We are not in support of the tenure elongation of this executive, and we stand by to let the right thing be done,” Amakiri stated.

In contrast, Yabagi denied the allegations, stating that the general assembly, attended by representatives of all political parties, passed a resolution permitting the executives to remain in office until December 18th.

The extension, he explained, was to allow the council to finalize arrangements for the centenary celebration of political parties scheduled for Dec. 13.

Yabagi further announced that an electoral committee, headed by the National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwayanwu, was appointed to conduct an election on Monday, Dec. 18.

“Out of the 19 political parties, 12 national Chairmen of political parties agreed and approved that we should go ahead and manage the affairs of IPAC until the 18th of this month, which is Monday when a new executive will come on board,” Yabagi concluded.

The contrasting views have left the IPAC in a state of uncertainty. With the allegations of tenure elongation lingering, the council remains in a deadlock, awaiting the upcoming election on December 18th.