Crisis looms at Ejigbo NNPC depot as tanker union splits into factions

By Efe Onodjae

Crisis is brewing at the NNPC Satellite Depot, Ejigbo, Lagos, following threats by a faction of tanker drivers union to stop the imposition of a caretaker committee at the depot.

It was gathered that a faction of the union, which claims to be in the majority have perfected plans to stop the imposition of caretaker committee and concluded plans to use all means at their disposal to accomplish this.

According to our investigation, the faction has allegedly armed themselves with dangerous weapons preparatory to engaging members of the caretaker committee, if they step foot in Ejigbo Depot.

Already, they have ignored all entreaties by their leaders to maintain peace, insisting that one of their leaders betrayed them by signing peace accord with both the police, DSS and Zone 2 of the Nigerian Police, Onikan, Lagos and vowed to sanction those leaders.

One of the warring members of the group told reporters at Ejigbo, where they were meeting to perfect plans to resist the imposition of caretaker committee that the police, DSS and Zone 2, police command, Onikan invited one of their former leaders, weekend, and forced him to sign an undertaking to maintain peace instead of addressing the issue that was causing the problem at the Depot.

He told this reporter, “We have two factions in the union. The national body tried to intervene without success. A caretaker committee was appointed and instead of spending three months and give way for election, they spent almost a year and this is the crux of our complaint.

“Now, the case of our national leadership is in court but the other faction ignored it and perfected plans for the caretaker committee to continue at Ejigbo. This cannot work and we will resist it with the last blood in our veins.

“They have been boasting that they will use money to suppress us but it cannot work. We have the majority. Our former leader that was cajoled to sign peace agreement under duress has been pleading that we should maintain peace but it cannot work. The only way to ensure peace at Ejigbo depot is for election to be conducted.”