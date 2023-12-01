Crew members survive as NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt

By Kingsley Omonobi

Crew members of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) survived a crash involving an MI-35P helicopter in Port Harcourt on Friday.

A statement by the Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the crash.

He said, “The unfortunate incident occurred at about 7.45 a.m. shortly after the aircraft took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers State.

“Fortunately, the entire crew of 5 survived the crash with very minor injuries and are currently being attended to at NAF Medical Centre Port Harcourt.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, is currently en route to Port Harcourt to access the situation for himself, see to the wellbeing of the crew, and give further directives.

“Incidents of this nature are yet again a grim reminder of the dangers associated with military flying and the risks NAF pilots and technicians experience in their onerous tasks of defending our nation and deterring criminal elements from their nefarious activities.”