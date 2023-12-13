Creating pipeline of talents, key to ‘Japa’ syndrome — Expert

By Fortune Eromosele

The President, Information Systems Audit and Control Association, ISACA Lagos Chapter, Tokunbo Taiwo has highlighted creating a pipeline of talents to breach skill gap, as a key tool to mitigating the popular ‘japa syndrome’.

Addressing the audience at the recently concluded 2023 Annual GRC Conference with the theme “Enhancing Digital Trust Through IT GRC” on December 7th and 8th, 2023, Mr. Tokunbo Taiwo, President of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) Lagos Chapter, emphasized the critical importance of building a talent pipeline to bridge the skill gap, presenting it as a key strategy to counter the prevalent ‘Japa’ syndrome.

Taiwo shed light on the significant impact of the ‘Japa’ syndrome on the professional landscape, observing the mass exodus of professionals, including ISACA members, from the country. In response, he outlined the proactive approach adopted by ISACA Lagos Chapter to address this challenge, asserting their commitment to creating a continuous talent pipeline to narrow the skills gap.

Highlighting one of the initiatives, Taiwo mentioned the strategic decision to collaborate with ISACA Global to provide free onboarding for student members.

He happily reported the successful addition of over 100 new student members through this initiative and called on the seasoned professionals in attendance to consider mentoring these emerging talents.

Taiwo further informed the audience about ISACA Lagos Chapter’s collaborative efforts with sister chapters in Abuja, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt, as well as engagements with other chapters across the African continent.

He encouraged everyone to anticipate the positive outcomes of these collaborations.

In addition, Taiwo shared that ISACA Lagos Chapter is actively engaging with government officials at both state and federal levels to maximize benefits for its members and contribute to the realization of a nation all citizens can be proud of.

The event, attended by prominent government officials, regulatory bodies, and accomplished professionals, took a moment to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals pivotal to the development of the ISACA Body and certifications. Notable commendations were extended to individuals such as Mrs. Bolanle Lawal (CISA), Mr. Okechukwu Okeke (CISA, CRISC), Mrs. Yetunde Olofinle (CISA, CRISC, CISM), Mr. Joseph Benedict (CISA, CRISC, CISM, CDPSE, CGEIT), and contributor Moyosore Odeniyi. Their exceptional performances in the 2023 ISACA exams were acknowledged and celebrated during the conference.