Create budget for VAPP Act, CSO tells FG

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A civil society organization, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA, has called on the federal government to give chance for provision of funding for the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP, Act.

The call was made by the Project Coordinator with WRAPA, Christiana Eguma, during a sensitisation program in Kuje Area Council, Abuja, in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with the theme: “UNITE! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls”.

Eguma explained that the fight against gender-based violence should not be reliant on the government alone, but should be a collective effort of CSOs, well-meaning individuals and other stakeholders.

She further called for the implementation of polices that will aid the fight against Gender-Based Violence, GBV in Nigeria.

According to her, “We need to all come together. Actually the government cannot do everything, but where the government can come in, is in terms of policy, making sure that policies are in place to prevent violence against women and girls.

“The government can also help by budgeting for the VAP Act that has been passed, they are having a challenge of implementation right now, even from the Area Council their budget should be gender responsive so that they have a cost because for people who are victims of GBV, sometimes what is their drawback is that they don’t have money to access justice.

“Government should make available like the legal aid council whereby people can go for the pro bono lawyers that can help them with cases.

“Government can also help in the case of having a specialised court in handling GBV offenders so as to expedite the trials and judgements. People are always afraid because of prolonged cases in court, so they get tired and back out.

“Our problem has always been implementation, but one of the things Nigeria can begin to do is to ensure that committees or there are people in place to ensure implementation.

“It also includes what CSOs and other bodies can put their hands together and push for government to have cost budget for implementation of polices because some of these policies involve funds. So there is need to have a cost budget for implementation of every policy that has been passed”.

Speaking in the same vein, Rev Dr. Istifanus Koce, representing the Interim Chairman of CAN Kuje Area Council, said, “Gender-based violence is something that’s enshrined in the scripture, you don’t need to think about it twice. Generally, the scripture is against violence more especially to the women. So with constant, teachings, preaching and sensitisation, we can reduce some of the cases of GBV”.