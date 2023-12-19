Court clears way for inauguration of NSE’s first female president

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court sitting in Kuje, has set aside an interlocutory injunction, stopping the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, election and the inauguration of the association’s first female president, Engr. Margaret Oguntala.

Justice Venchak Gaba ruled in favour of NSE and Oguntala, yesterday, setting aside the injunction ordering that a caretaker committee take over the running of the association until January, when the substantive suit would be considered.

Established by a group of young engineers in 1958, the NSE boasts over 65,000 members and is one of the most respected professional organizations in Africa.

Having been duly elected as Deputy President during the Annual General Meeting, AGM, on December 9, 2021, Engr. Margaret Oguntala will become the first elected female President in the NSE’s history.

The constitution mandates that incumbent Deputy Presidents will automatically become President after the expiration of the President’s 2-year tenure.

Oguntala, an NSE veteran, has been a member since 1999 and a fellow since 2010. She has served in various capacities, including as Chairman of the Ikeja branch between 2010 and 2011, National Exco member in 2012 and 2013, Vice President in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and Deputy President from 2021. She is also the founder of BAMSAT Nigeria Limited and a board director of several companies.