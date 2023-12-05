Court adjourns land tussle suit to Dec 12

By Innocent Anaba

A Lagos High Court, sitting in Ajah, Lagos State, has adjourned till December 14, 2023, hearing on a land tussle between a real estate company, A4 Realty Limited, and a commercial bank.

The court, at its sitting on November 13, also discharged an interim order earlier granted, restraining the defendants from disturbing the plaintiff’s possession rights, pending the determination of the main suit.

The trial judge, Justice Ganiyu Safari, however, ordered parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the suit.

Defendants in the suit are the bank, Nigerian Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Trebesak Ltd and DPO Ilasan Police Station.

The court also granted an application by counsel to A4 Realty Ltd/the Applicant, Mr Gbenga Ajala, to join the last two defendants, Trebesak Nigeria Ltd, the alleged company that previously bought the land from the bank, and the Divisional Police Officer of Ilasan Police Station, over the way he was handling the land tussle.

The land in contention is situated at Plot 1, Block XXE, Ojomu Chieftaincy Layout, Ajiran in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, and measures approximately 5000 square meters.

The plaintiff alleged that the bank sold the land to the firm for N500 million sometime in 2021 and executed a valid deed of assignment and other titles on the land, but the bank on the other hand claimed that it sold the land to the plaintiff in error as it had earlier sold the same land to Trebesak Nigeria Ltd (now the 5th defendant in the suit) as far back as June 2018.

In a nine-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Mrs Olubukola, the company secretary of the claimant said “Since the payment of the purchase price of the land known and being at Plot 1, Block XXE, Ojomu Chieftaincy Layout, Ajiran, Eti Osa LGA, by the claimant to the first respondent, the first respondent has been taking some discrete steps to interfere with the constitutional right of the plaintiff over the property.

However, the first respondent countered the claimant’s claim, contesting that the sale of the land was done in error, having sold it to the fifth respondent, Trebesak Nigeria Ltd, long before the sale to the claimant.