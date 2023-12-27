Corruption: Officers’ dismissal not panacea to reform policing system- Foundation

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- A nonprofit organisation, One Love Foundation, OLF, Wednesday, asserted that dismissal of police officers on the grounds of asking and collecting bribes is not a panacea to get rid of corruption in the policing system, but rather demands for accountability of law enforcement to Nigerians and personnel.

In a chat with Vanguard, the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, pointed out that in addressing alleged corruption in the Nigerian police system, it is imperative to strengthen the rule of law and boost confidence of Nigerians in the legitimacy of state authorities including the democratic process and institutions.

He said: “Since the considerable powers entrusted to law enforcement officers can be easily manipulated for private gain or political purposes, there are many linkages between police corruption and human right abuses that can further undermine internal security and abet abuses of civil and political rights.

“Empirical evidence suggests that strengthening the accountability of law enforcement institutions is of critical importance to combat corruption and break the circle of impunity effectively.

“This can be done by reforming the management systems and organisational culture of the institution with measures aimed at promoting integrity at all levels of the police institution, strengthening accountability mechanisms and engaging with the community.”

However, the social crusader also called for investment in the policing system that would really cater for the comfort police officers ought to have and avoid being pushed into acts that tarnishes the image of the organisation and country.

“Therefore, there must be an intentional investment in our policing system, ranging from adequate funding, accountability, proper welfare of our officers with good housing, healthcare, attractive salary and allowances, and well organized and effective pension scheme devoid of corruption and manipulations.

“Administratively, nepotism and other nepotistic practices should be avoided, sectional practices— including skewed recruitment processes, ethnic and religious considerations should be trashed, while competency, honesty, integrity, loyalty and dedication should be rewarded properly.

“I also feel that the behavioral approach and attitude of the political class can help sanitise the endemic corruption in our police force. If our officers see dedicated and uncompromising leaders willing to serve the people in honesty and integrity, it is capable of motivating the dedication and attitudinal integrity of our officers”, he said

Meanwhile, he (Eholor) counseled that the Police Service Commission, PSC, should ensure proper welfare packages for the personnel as a way to reform and reposition the Police Force.

“Like I said earlier, the Police Service Commission, PSC, will see an effective force with proper welfare packages for our officers, and this can be done by reforming the management systems and organisational culture of the institution with measures aimed at promoting integrity at all levels of the police institution, strengthening accountability mechanisms and engaging with the community.

“The PSC can in conjunction with the Inspector General of Police, IGP, cut down on the cost of managing the Force with greater investment in the welfare of officers.

“A proper organizational reform and prudent management can attract more public, private and government support both financially and otherwise for the better welfare of officers. Procrastination is a disease. The reform can start today”, he added.