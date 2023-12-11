Corruption: Five LASTMA officials dismissed, two others reprimanded

By Esther Onyegbula

Five officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been dismissed while two others were reprimanded by the Personnel Management Board by the Lagos State Civil Service Commission (CSC).

According to a press statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed that every recommendation made by the Personnel Management Board on the 7 indicted Lastma officials during their meeting on Tuesday, 19th of August, 2023 was ratified by the Lagos State Civil Service Commission.

Mr. Adebayo said, “While Five Lastma Officials indicted for corruption received letters of Termination of appointment’, the remaining two received letters of ‘Reprimand’ for absence from duty posts without leave”.

Similarly, the Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bakara Oki Olalekan has stated that the disciplinary action taken was in line with the extant rules as guided by the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

Mr. Bakare Oki maintained that the Agency would only get better if and when members of the public shared their experiences, including positive ones, and provided evidence where applicable of perceived misdemeanours.

He implored road users in Lagos to always comply with the State Traffic Law in order not to run foul of the law, which will attract penalties as stated in the law.

According to him, “This is necessary for all of us to promote a Greater Lagos for the benefit of all and the realization of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s objectives in the First Pillar of the THEMES Plus Development Agenda (Traffic Management and Transportation)”.

“We wish to add by informing well-meaning and concerned Lagos residents and the motoring public that we have various windows through which complaints can be channelled for prompt action.

He assured that such complaints shall be investigated dispassionately with despatch.

While enjoining every motoring public to abide by the Lagos State Transportation Sector Reform Law 2018, Mr Bakare Oki disclosed that cases against the remaining 14 indicted Lastma Officials are undergoing additional administrative review.