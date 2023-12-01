Corrupt practices: Panel okays 11 LASTMA officers for sack, demotion, others

.as GM reads riot acts to comptrollers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, have arraigned 12 officers before the Disciplinary Panel for various offenses bothering on corrupt practices and absenteeism in line with the extant rules as guided by the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

The Acting General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Olalekan Bakare Oki, disclosed that the disciplinary panel which was statutorily constituted with three Permanent Secretaries in attendance on Thursday, adjudicated cases of corrupt practices levied against these 12 officers and forwarded their recommendations to the State Civil Service Commission for ratification in line with the Public Service Rules.

However, the panel recommended various punishment ranging from dismissal, reduction in rank, and sack from the State Public Service.

The Acting General Manager, who was equally part of the disciplinary panel confirmed that while 11 officers were found guilty of corrupt practices levied against them, only one (1) officer was exonerated with the report of the panel.

Bakare Oki, who read ‘Riot Acts’ to all Comptrollers, Commanders and Zebras of the Agency maintained that stiff and severe punishment would continue to be meted on corrupt officers and men in his efforts to weed the agency of few bad elements tarnishing its image.

“We hereby call on residents especially, the motoring public to support the Agency in the ongoing restructuring by promptly reporting any errant Officers via any of the Agency’s complaints hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503, 08129928515 & 08129928597) with proof of evidence”

He therefore, warned all officers of the agency to always carry out their duties without fear or favour in accordance with the stipulated laws guiding the authority as any operative caught in the process of bringing the agency or the government into disrepute shall equally face the consequence.

While commending LASTMA officials for their dedication, dutifulness, diligence and professionalism, Bakare Oki however, warned the motoring public to stop inducing traffic personnel with bribes in order to avoid being prosecuted as the law frowned on both the “giver and the receiver.”