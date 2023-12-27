Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal – Comptroller

The Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kwara Command, Mr Aminu Shamsuddin, has warned men and officers of the command to stay away from any form of corruption.

Shamsuddin said that any corrupt personnel found engaging in bribery and corruption would be dismissed from the service.

The comptroller, represented by Deputy Comptroller of NIS, Momoh Aliyu, made these statements during the passing out parade of the newly recruited officers in Ilorin on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 190 officers were inducted at the occasion.

“Avoid bribe in the course of your duties. If you are caught in the act, you will be dismissed from the service,” Shamsuddin said.

While congratulating the new officers and welcoming them to NIS, he urged them to be submissive, well-behaved, and loyal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, the first step to becoming an officer in NIS is to be inducted into the service to have some prior knowledge of the job.

Shamsuddin said that the new officers would be given a two-week break, after which they would be deployed in various units of the command.

“We have started the induction training since Sept. 5 in Ilorin, and the recruits include positions from Immigration Assistant 3 (IA3) to Assistant Inspector of Immigration (AII) and Assistant Superintendent of Immigration 2 (ASI 2),” he said.

The Comptroller, however, said that after the induction, the recruits would undergo training at the three Immigration Training Schools (ITS) across the country, according to their ranks.

He further stated that after the training, they would be certificated and become full immigration officers, dressed in full uniform.

NAN reports that some of the new officers were given awards of excellence during the training period. (NAN)