‘Corporate begging’ rises as economy bites harder

A new breed of beggars known as “Corporate Beggars” is on the rise in Abuja.

Findings by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that the corporate beggars take begging as a means of livelihood and even earn more than some workers.

The beggars usually hangout around shopping malls, markets, bus stops, religious centres, hospitals and offices.

NAN accosted one of them at Wuse Market, who pleaded anonymity, saying that most of them beg because they had no other means of livelihood.

“I have been begging for over 12 years in different locations in Abuja, I am married and blessed with nine children.

“My husband is not a responsible father and I want my children to be educated.

“I use the money I get to feed and train them in school, they go to school during the week and they join me in begging at weekends, we share ourselves to different locations,” she said.

According to her, before the removal of fuel subsidy she used to make up to N150,000 to N200, 000 monthly.

“But because of the current economy, I now make between N90,000 to N100,000 monthly.

“The only thing I know how to do is begging as it pays me more than getting a job.

”I know when workers receive their salaries, and that is the time I go to government offices, every season has its location,” she said.

According to her, most Nigerians do not want to help when they do not hear sad tales.

A beggar with disability, Malam Isa Isa, said that he was born that way into a family of 108, adding that his father had four wives.

“Whenever he divorces anyone he replaces her immediately, which made him had so many children he could not cater for.

“I started begging at an early age, and naturally, people will feel pity for me because I did not have a wheelchair then, I used to roll on the ground.

“ I was later given a wheelchair by the government which made it a bit easier for me. I am married with eight children, I have three graduates, four of my daughters are married and I have four houses, all proceeds of my begging.

“ Now I beg for fun as its the only job I understand, I make more than N300,000 monthly,” he said.

Another 12 year-old beggar Nuhu Bello, said he begs for his family to feed.

“My father is dead, he was a beggar and my mum can not beg. I have to do it to feed her and my four siblings,” he said.

Another beggar, Emmanuel Eze, said that begging pays his bills, adding that he earns up to N5, 000 and above on a daily basis.

“I did not choose to beg but the economy turned me into one.

“I used to work in a factory but after the fuel subsidy removal the company left the country and made me jobless, I have people who depend on me, that was how I started begging.

”If I get a good job I may stop begging, but for now this pays the billss,” Eze said.

Meanwhile, there are those who prey on the sympathy of unsuspecting Nigerians who find it difficult to distinguish genuine requests from beggars who cook up stories in order for people to have pity on them.

They trick people into giving them money, citing personal challenges or family problems such as the inability to pay medical bills, school fees, and house rent.

Sometimes, they claim they are stranded with no money to continue their journey.

One good samaritan, Godson Amadi, said that he usually sees them at bus stops, markets and offices.

“I know most of their strategy, they are usually well dressed some are real and some are fake.

“It is either their wallets, credit cards have been stolen. They look out for people riding in SUVs, official cars, or those who are well-dressed. Once you respond to their greetings politely, they strike.

“I used to pay their transportation before I realised it was a group of people who do it every day, they beg on their way to and from their locations,” he said.

Mrs Halima Sani, a civil servant, narrated her encounter with a female beggar at the federal secteriat car park.

“She came to me and said her child was sick and she didn’t have money to get him drugs, out of pity I gave her N10,000

“After some months she met me at a bank with a baby strapped to her back when she accosted me, pleading for money to eat breakfast that she already had someone who refilled her cooking gas but was in need of money to buy food items to cook.

”I asked her if she remembered me and I narrated how we met first, she ran away.

“I believe in giving, whether your story is true or not, I try to help those in need, ” she said.

Another victim, Esther Ibrahim, said that after her encounter with a corporate beggar at Kado fish market, she swore never to fall victim again.

“A well dressed lady came into the shop and we exchanged pleasantries, she looked round the shop and approached me, if I could help her pay for one fish that she needed to cook for a sick patient which I did.

“On that same line, I went to buy chicken only to find her there begging again. Some of them have agreement with the sales persons to return their share of proceeds at the end of the day.

“These so-called beggars prey on the empathy of human beings because they know that out of 10 people, six may be willing to help,” she said.

A businessman, Malam Aliyu Audu, said that he was used to them and the lies they tell to exploit innocent citizens, who they end up earning more than.

“Its either they need money for food, transportation, hospital bills or drugs among others.”