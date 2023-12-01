Coronation Insurance to hold webinar on key partner for business success in a challenging environment

By Mariam Eko

Coronation Insurance has announced the hosting of their webinar event on the key partner for business success in a challenging environment.

The virtual event slated to hold on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, with the theme “Insurance: A Key Partner for Business Success in a Challenging Environment”, is part of the company’s thought leadership initiatives and seeks to provide relevant insights for both corporate and individual clients.

The webinar seeks to examine the current Nigerian Insurance Industry and its impact on the business environment. It aims to explore the complexities of insurance companies and their relationships with customers, regulators, and other stakeholders in the financial ecosystem.

However, the broader objective of the event is to create awareness of Coronation Insurance’s products, increase the mailing list for client acquisition, improve brand visibility and reputation, and position Coronation Insurance as a thought leader in the financial services space.

The proposed audience is made up of business owners with Micro, Small and Medium-sized businesses across various segments and sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Furthermore, the panel discussion specifically aims to share success stories, challenges faced, and lessons learned by the panelists who are active practitioners in the insurance industry or the business world. It seeks to inspire and inform the audience about the opportunities and prospects in this dynamic sector.

The panel of experts for the event include, Co-founder/ CEO at Curacal, Mr. Henry Mascot – as the Keynote Speaker, Founder Mesh Venture, Ms. Tochi Ginigeme, Head of Corporate Team, Coronation Insurance, Mr. Anthony Olasele, Head of Sales and Marketing at Emirates HealthConnect24x7 Limited, Mr. Vincent Ezeora and the moderator Anchor, CNBC Africa, Mr. Wole Famurewa.

The panel session will adopt an interactive and conversational format, moderated by Mr. Wole Famurewa, CNBC Africa Anchor. It will encourage active interaction among the panelist and engage the audience through question and answer sessions, fostering dynamic discussions.

The webinar promises to help audience have a better understanding of the different types of insurance companies, the relationship between insurance and capital markets, the importance of reinsurance to insurance companies, and its impact on business organizations.

It will also help them learn how insurance companies handle moral hazards, adverse selection, and correlated risks and how big data influences insurance selection for businesses.