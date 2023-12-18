COP28: We’re disappointed over failure to phase out fossil fuels – CSOs

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As the curtains drop at the Conference of Parties, COP28, today in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Monday, expressed disappointment over the alleged failure to fully phase out fossil fuels believed to be a major factor of climate change impacts on human health and the entire ecosystem.

The CSOs under the auspices of Global Climate and Health Alliance, GCHA, pointed out that as health groups their expectation was not met as the summit failed to commit to stamp out fossil fuels as a major milestone and landmark decision to protect the health of the people.

They also said another area they see as failure by the Summit was not being able to commit on strong terms and targets for adaptation in building resilient systems that could have protected the vulnerable people and their future.

However, the Alliance commended agreements in the outcome text of COP28 that some countries noted as signaling the end of the fossil fuel era.

The Global Climate and Health Alliance represents 160 health professional and health civil society organizations and networks across the world with focus on addressing climate change.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, Global Climate and Health Alliance, Jeni Miller, pointed out that, “Signals alone are not enough – only real action to phase out fossil fuels will protect people’s health.

“While recognisable progress was made by COP28, the failure to find consensus on a full and fair phase-out of fossil fuels is deeply problematic when people’s health and lives hang in the balance – with the highest price being paid by communities who have contributed least to the problem.

“This year we saw superstorms, floods, heatwaves, droughts and wildfires, yet with the severe toll climate impacts are already taking on people’s health and health systems, it is disheartening that world leaders still could not align themselves on the obvious and urgent need for fossil fuel phase out.

“It is also worrying that developed countries held back from recognising their responsibility to reduce emissions first and fastest, or from making clear and measurable commitments to support the most impacted countries to adapt, with adequate finance to support implementation.”

“Compromise may be a part of international negotiations, but children’s developing lungs, brains and bodies will not know what was achieved at COP28, if it does not drive the most rapid of transitions away from fossil fuels, and support their communities to adapt to the impacts that we are already experiencing.

“Today’s outcomes will not matter if the air remains polluted and there is no food on the table due to drought. Pregnant women whose nearest clinic was destroyed by floods will not celebrate such modest steps towards eliminating the drivers or protecting against the impacts of the climate crisis.

“As delegates leave Dubai, developed countries must address the needs of the most vulnerable, and lead us towards equitably delivering the end of the fossil fuel era; and this leadership must put any countries hoping to cling to a fossil fuel future on notice that indeed this era is at an end.”

Also the Policy Lead, Global Climate and Health Alliance, Jess Beagley, said Fossil fuels have been a substance that have inflicted additional health hazards on health of the people and environment right from the moment of extraction to combustion.

“Fossil fuels are the leading driver of climate change and its health impacts and inflict additional health hazards from the moment of extraction to combustion.

“While the COP28 final text clearly signals the impending end of the fossil fuel era, naming the need to end dependence on fossil fuels for the first time in a 30-year process, it leaves gaping and dangerous loopholes such as carbon capture and storage, ‘transitional fuels’ like fossil gas, and nuclear power, and does not clearly commit to a full, fair or funded fossil fuel phase out.

“Meanwhile, current language on adaptation and finance leaves vulnerable people unprotected and risks reinforcing cycles of debt, disease and death. The COP28 final text pays lip service to the human right to health and the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, but falls short of action to guarantee them”, said Beagley.

In another reaction, the Co-founder of the Youth Climate and Health Network, Amiteshwar Singh, and co-founder of the Youth Climate and Health Network and project officer at PMNCH, Giulia Gasparri, said, “Climate change is the greatest injustice of our time across generations. The inclusion of a health day at COP28 is a remarkable step forward. However, the active decision by world leaders to exclude a rapid and just fossil fuel phase-out from the decision text clearly values profit over the health of marginalized people, notably children and youth, across the globe. Continuing fossil fuel extraction paves the way for augmenting the health threats and infringements of human rights of those most marginalized.”

Signals of the end of the fossil fuel era were nevertheless welcomed, as a pointer in the right direction. Health organizations also noted the events and activities at COP28 that elevated a focus on people’s health for the first time at a COP, including the COP28 Climate and Health Declaration, which received a sign on by 142 countries (to date); the first ever official Health Day at COP; and an Inter-Ministerial meeting on climate and health that brought nearly 50 Ministers of Health and 110 high-level health ministerial staff to COP for the first time. With over 1900 delegates from the health sector attending COP this year, the effort to ensure that climate decisions are made with people’s lives and well-being at their heart gained momentum.