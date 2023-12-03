COP28: Sanwo-Olu seeks partners on implementation of Lagos climate adaptation plan

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday called for global partnership in implementing the state climate adaptation and resilience plan.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal while speaking in Dubai at the side event organised by the Lagos Government at the ongoing climate conference known as COP28.

The Lagos governor said the state had a huge potential in three critical areas, which the prospective partners could help to harness for global development.

The areas, the governor said, include waste management and recycling, public transportation and renewable energy.

These sectors, he noted, offer “huge opportunities” for reducing emissions and promoting sustainable practices.

The governor called on climate financiers to move from talk to action, saying it requires concerted efforts to achieve the net-zero emission target.

“We are here as a government to have commitments, there are so many talks and now is the time for action, through partnership and investment,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He, however, expressed the support of the state to the national net zero emission target.

This support, he said, was part of the state’s broader commitment to combating climate change and improving environmental sustainability.

He said Lagos was not just passively supporting the target but is actively working towards it.

According to him, the state is ahead to achieve zero net carbon emissions both in terms of preparedness and strategic actions.